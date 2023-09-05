ECB Survey Shows 3-year Inflation Expectations Rising

(RTTNews) - A survey by the European Central Bank showed on Tuesday that consumer inflation expectations for the euro area for the next 12 months were unchanged, while those for the three years ahead edged up.

The July round of the ECB Consumer Expectations Survey showed that median expectations for inflation over the next 12 months were steady at 3.4 percent.

Expectations for inflation three years ahead edged up to 2.4 percent from 2.3 percent in June. The ECB has an inflation target of 2 percent. Inflation expectations remained well below the perceived past inflation rate of 8 percent, particularly at the three-year horizon, the ECB said.

Uncertainty about inflation expectations over the next 12 months was unchanged for the second consecutive month, the bank added.

Expected nominal income growth over the next 12 months fell slightly to 1.1 percent, while expectations for spending growth over the next 12 months were stable at 3.4 percent, which is the lowest level since March 2022.

Eurozone growth expectations for the next 12 months remained negative at -0.7 percent versus -0.6 percent in June. Elsewhere, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said that the modest easing in goods inflation and services inflation was "a very welcome development", but the trend has to continue. Inflation will not collapse to the ECB's 2 percent target rate quickly because that second round has to play out to some extent, Lane said in a interview to the Irish publication The Currency.

"We want people to understand that this is a temporary inflation episode," Lane said.

"It's not going to disappear overnight, but at the same time it would be a mistake to extrapolate the high inflation we've seen into a longer-term projection."

Unemployment expectations for the next 12 months were unchanged at 11.0 percent, which was only slightly higher than the perceived current jobless rate of 10.8 percent. That implied a broadly stable labor market, the ECB said. The ECB survey also showed that consumers' house price growth expectations for the next 12 months were unchanged though expect mortgage rates to rise at a slightly faster rate than in June.