Egypt Non-Oil Private Sector Contracts In January

(RTTNews) - Egypt's non-oil private sector activity deteriorated at a faster pace in January, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 47.9 in January from 49.0 in December.

This is the lowest reading since April. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

Output and new orders declined in January. Manufacturing and service sectors remained stable.

Inflationary pressure increased in January and output charges rose at a softer pace since July.

The number of employed declined for the third straight month in January and backlogs of works remained stable.

The outlook for the next 12 months strengthened for the second month in a row, with the hopes of growth in new business. The overall degree of confidence remained weaker.