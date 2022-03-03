03.03.2022 09:23:57

Egypt Non-Oil Private Sector Deterioration Slows In February

(RTTNews) - Egypt's non-oil private sector activity deteriorated at a softer pace in February, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 48.1 in February from 47.9 in January. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

New orders from abroad declined for the first time since October last year.

Firms' outlook for the coming 12 months declined in February and the level of confidence dropped to the lowest level since the series began.

Staffing levels fell for the fourth straight month in February and backlogs of work declined for the first time since June last year.

Purchasing activity fell for the third time in four months.

The rate of input price inflation eased in February and output charges increased marginally.

