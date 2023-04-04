04.04.2023 09:32:26

Egypt Non-Oil Private Sector Downturn Continues In March

(RTTNews) - Egypt's non-oil private sector continued to deteriorate at the end of the first quarter, as inflation and supply constraints drove sustained demand weakness, survey data from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped slightly to 46.7 in March from 46.9 in February. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

Non-oil businesses were adversely affected by steep inflationary pressures and a drop in client demand, primarily through a sharp drop in new orders, the survey said.

Production decreased noticeably in March, in part because import restrictions and currency limitations continue to make it difficult to access critical inputs.

Inflationary pressures in the non-oil economy remained steep in March, linked to the uptick in depreciation in the Egyptian pound against the US dollar. Meanwhile, selling price inflation eased to a 5-month low.

Even though the year-ahead outlook for activity reached a three-month high, it was among the weakest since the series began.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EastGroup Properties 149,00 0,00% EastGroup Properties

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert fester. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen den Handelstag uneinheitlich ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen