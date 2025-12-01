Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1375
 EUR
-0,0035
-0,31 %
01.12.2025 12:17:55

Estonia GDP Grows 0.9% In Q3

(RTTNews) - Estonia's economy expanded for the second straight quarter in the third quarter, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.9 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, following a 0.8 percent rebound in the previous quarter.

On the production side, manufacturing was the biggest contributor to GDP, with its value added growing 7.9 percent. Apart from that, the largest positive contributors to the economy were the energy sector and real estate activities.

The expenditure breakdown showed that private consumption declined 0.6 percent, while the government expenditure increased by 3.4 percent. Data showed that investments declined 0.7 percent due to a decrease in enterprises' investments in machinery and equipment.

On a seasonally and working-day-adjusted basis, GDP rose 0.4 percent compared to the previous quarter, as estimated.

ATX stabil -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt am Montag kaum vom Fleck, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit klaren Abschlägen zeigt. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
