Estonia GDP Growth Eases In Q1

(RTTNews) - Estonia's economy continued to expand robustly in the first quarter, though at a weaker pace than in the previous quarter amid rising prices, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product advanced 4.3 percent year-over-year in the March quarter, slower than the 8.7 percent rise in the December quarter.

This was the slowest rate of expansion since the March quarter last year, when GDP had grown only 3.8 percent.

"Enterprises have seen a strong growth in their turnover and other financial indicators, but the majority of this can be attributed to the very rapid increase in prices," Robert Müürsepp, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

The slowdown in annual economic growth was mainly due to a 1.01 percent fall in output of the energy sector.

Apart from this, GDP growth was also hindered by trade and the financial sector, which did not experience a decline during the pandemic, the agency said.

Among economic activities, information and communication had the biggest positive impact, which contributed 1.83 percent to GDP growth in the first quarter.

Private consumption grew notably by 8.3 percent over the year, while investments plummeted 35.3 percent. Both exports and imports grew by 12.9 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP rose 0.1 percent sequentially and expanded 4.7 percent annually in the first quarter.