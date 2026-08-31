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31.08.2026 09:27:16
Estonia GDP Growth Eases To 1.8% In Q2
(RTTNews) - Estonia's economic growth moderated in the second quarter after accelerating in the previous quarter, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.
Gross domestic product advanced 1.8 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, slower than the revised 2.9 percent growth in the first quarter.
On the production side, manufacturing was the biggest driver of overall economic growth as its value added expanded by 6.5 percent, followed by agriculture, forestry, and fishing.
The expenditure breakdown showed that the growth in household spending eased to 1.6 percent from 3.8 percent. Government expenditure also rose at a slower pace of 0.5 percent versus a 4.5 percent increase in the March quarter.
Meanwhile, the contraction in gross fixed capital formation softened to 6.1 percent from 10.6 percent. However, net foreign demand turned negative for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2024, as exports grew by 2.7 percent while imports increased by 4.3 percent.
On a seasonally and working-day-adjusted basis, GDP rose 0.3 percent compared to the previous quarter.
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