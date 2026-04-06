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06.04.2026 09:43:49
Estonia Industrial Output Falls 0.5%
(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production declined for the first time in four months in February, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.
The volume of industrial production contracted 0.5 percent year-on-year in February, reversing January's increase of 5.8 percent, which was the quickest growth in nine months.
Among sectors, manufacturing output logged a renewed fall of 1.1 percent versus a 2.9 percent increase in the prior month. The annual growth in the utility sector production eased sharply to 3.1 percent from 21.7 percent, and that in the mining and quarrying sector slowed to 1.3 percent from 10.7 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.7 percent in March after falling 1.0 percent in February. This was the third successive monthly decline.
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