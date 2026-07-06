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06.07.2026 10:09:56
Estonia Industrial Output Falls 3.0% In May
(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production declined for the fourth straight month in May, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.
The volume of industrial production contracted 3.0 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 3.8 percent decrease in April.
Among sectors, energy production plunged 22.9 percent from last year, and a 3.5 percent decline was seen in manufacturing output. On the other hand, mining and quarrying production growth quickened to 39.9 percent from 15.7 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.2 percent versus a 1.3 percent increase in April.
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