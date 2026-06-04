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04.06.2026 08:42:53

Estonia Industrial Output Falls Most In 20 Months

(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production declined for the third straight month in April, and at the fastest pace in more than one-and-a-half years, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.

The volume of industrial production contracted 3.8 percent year-on-year in April, following a 2.9 percent decrease in March.

Moreover, this was the steepest fall since August 2024, when production shrank 4.0 percent.

Among sectors, energy production plunged 14.9 percent from last year, and a 3.2 percent decline was seen in manufacturing output. Meanwhile, manufacturing production logged a sharp growth of 14.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered 1.2 percent versus a 2.3 percent decrease in March.

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