Estonia Industrial Output Growth Strongest In 7 Months

(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production expanded at the quickest pace in seven months in August, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The volume of industrial production rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 2.2 percent recovery in July. Moreover, this was the strongest increase since January, when production grew 5.9 percent.

Among sectors, output produced in the utility sector jumped 56.9 percent annually in August, and mining and quarrying production also logged a sharp upturn of 25.3 percent. Meanwhile, the annual growth in manufacturing output was only 1.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced 4.2 percent in August, following a 0.9 percent rise in July.