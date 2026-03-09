Estonia Industrial Output Growth Strongest In 9 Months

(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production expanded at the quickest pace in nine months in January amid a sharp recovery in the utility sector, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The volume of industrial production advanced 5.9 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 1.8 percent increase in the previous month.

Moreover, this was the strongest growth since April 2025, when production surged 6.8 percent.

Among sectors, output produced in the utility sector grew 21.7 percent annually in January, in contrast to a 6.5 percent fall a month ago. The yearly growth in manufacturing improved to 3.1 percent from 1.8 percent, while that in mining and quarrying output moderated markedly from 66.4 percent to 10.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined at a stable rate of 0.9 percent.