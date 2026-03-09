Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1553
 EUR
0,0008
0,07 %
EUR - GBP
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
Tools
Währungsrechner
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
09.03.2026 12:39:26

Estonia Industrial Output Growth Strongest In 9 Months

(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production expanded at the quickest pace in nine months in January amid a sharp recovery in the utility sector, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The volume of industrial production advanced 5.9 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 1.8 percent increase in the previous month.

Moreover, this was the strongest growth since April 2025, when production surged 6.8 percent.

Among sectors, output produced in the utility sector grew 21.7 percent annually in January, in contrast to a 6.5 percent fall a month ago. The yearly growth in manufacturing improved to 3.1 percent from 1.8 percent, while that in mining and quarrying output moderated markedly from 66.4 percent to 10.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined at a stable rate of 0.9 percent.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

