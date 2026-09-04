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04.09.2026 08:52:26

Estonia Industrial Output Recovers 2.3%

(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production expanded for the first time in six months in July, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

The volume of industrial production rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in July, reversing a 4.6 percent increase in June.

Among sectors, output produced in the utility sector recovered sharply by 16.0 percent annually in July, and manufacturing production also logged a renewed upturn of 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, the annual growth in mining and quarrying moderated notably to 13.5 percent from 26.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.9 percent in July, in contrast to a 2.3 percent decline in June.

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