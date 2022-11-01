Estonia Industrial Production Falls In September

(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production declined in September, amid a fall in manufacturing and mining output, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production fell 7.5 percent year-on-year in September.

Manufacturing output decreased 7.56 percent annually in September, following a 3.8 percent fall in the prior month.

Production in mining declined 27.1 percent, while electricity output rose 3.5 percent.

"In September, the volume of industrial production fell in more than half of the manufacturing activities," Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Data showed that export sales in the manufacturing sector grew 9.7 percent annually in September and domestic sales rose 8.0 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 3.5 percent monthly in September. Manufacturing output declined 1.5 percent.