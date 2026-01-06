|
06.01.2026 08:18:28
Estonia Industrial Production Recovers In November
(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production expanded for the first time in three months in November, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.
The volume of industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 3.4 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a 1.2 percent decrease in the previous month.
Among sectors, manufacturing output logged a strong rebound of 4.5 percent, and mining and quarrying production surged by 10.0 percent. On the other hand, output produced in the utility sector plunged 8.7 percent.
Within manufacturing, the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers grew substantially by 57.7 percent, and that of computers and electronic products grew 4.4 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production expanded 6.0 percent, much faster than the 2.4 percent rise in October.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX setzt Gewinnserie letztlich fort -- DAX beendet Handel mit Rekordhoch -- Wall Street schließt freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Zuschläge verbuchte. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.