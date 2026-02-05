|
05.02.2026 08:07:26
Estonia Industrial Production Rises 0.2%
(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in December, though marginally, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.
The volume of industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent year-on-year in December, following a strong 3.3 percent recovery in the previous month.
Among sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing eased to 0.4 percent from 4.5 percent in November, while output produced in the utility sector continued to contract by 6.5 percent. However, the 61.9 percent surge in mining output drove the overall expansion.
On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 1.8 percent, reversing a 6.0 percent rise in November.
During the year 2025, industrial production advanced 1.7 percent compared to 2024, the agency said.
