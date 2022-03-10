Estonia Industrial Production Rises In January

(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production increased in January, led by growth in manufacturing and mining, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.

Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 1.4 percent year-on-year in January.

Manufacturing output increased 1.8 percent annually in January, slower than 6.8 percent rise in the previous month.

Production in mining rose 3.9 percent and energy production gained 0.2 percent.

"The growth of industrial production is hindered by the rapid increase in prices," Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 6.1 percent monthly in January.