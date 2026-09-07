Estonia Inflation Eases To 1.5%, Lowest Since March 2021

(RTTNews) - Estonia's consumer price inflation moderated further in August to the lowest level in nearly five-and-a-half years, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.5 percent yearly in August, slower than the 2.2 percent rise in July. Moreover, this was the weakest inflation rate since March 2021, when prices rose 1.1 percent.

"Although housing and transport costs have increased compared with August last year, the index was driven down by the decrease in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages," Lauri Veski, the Consumer Price Statistics Service Manager at Statistics Estonia, said.

Housing costs grew 5.5 percent from last year, and transport charges were 7.2 percent more expensive due to higher fuel costs. On the other hand, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 2.6 percent, and clothing and footwear costs were 4.6 percent cheaper.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent after rebounding 0.5 percent in July.