Estonia Inflation Eases To 13.5%, Lowest In 14 Months

(RTTNews) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in April to the lowest level in more than a year, though it remained strong overall, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 13.5 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 15.3 percent gain in March.

Further, this was the weakest rate of inflation since February 2022, when prices had risen 12.0 percent.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew the most by 23.4 percent annually in April, followed by a 16.6 percent rise in housing costs.

Prices for miscellaneous goods and services were 16.0 percent higher in April compared to last year, while transport charges grew only 0.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 2.0 percent in April, after a 0.7 percent gain in the prior month.