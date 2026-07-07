Estonia Inflation Eases To 2.3%, Lowest Since April 2021

(RTTNews) - Estonia's consumer price inflation moderated in June to the lowest level in more than five years, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 2.3 percent yearly in June, slower than the 3.7 percent rise in May. Moreover, this was the weakest inflation rate since April 2021, when prices rose 1.9 percent.

The slowdown in inflation was driven by the decrease in prices in more than half of the commodity groups, including food and non-alcoholic beverages, which dropped 1.5 percent from last year. Clothing and footwear prices were 6.3 percent less expensive, and prices for household goods fell 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, transport costs grew sharply by 7.5 percent due to higher costs for petrol and fuel prices. A 7.6 percent surge was seen in housing-related costs, led by higher prices of electricity and natural gas, which rose by 18.7 percent and 30.8 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.5 percent after rising 0.4 percent in May.