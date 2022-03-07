|
07.03.2022 12:02:22
Estonia Inflation Rises In February
(RTTNews) - Estonia's consumer price inflation accelerated in February, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.
Consumer prices rose 12.0 percent yearly in February, following an 11.3 percent increase in January.
Cost of goods increased 10.7 percent annually and that of services grew 14.5 percent from the previous year.
"Compared to February 2021, the consumer price index was affected the most by housing-related price changes, which contributed over a third of the total rise in the index," Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.
Housing costs grew 26.9 percent annually in February and transport costs rose 17.9 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 12.4 percent and those of household goods increased 10.2 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.5 percent in February, after a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.
