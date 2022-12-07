Estonia Inflation Slows In November

(RTTNews) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased for the third month in a row in November, though it remained strong overall, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 21.3 percent yearly in November, after a 22.5 percent rise in October.

"Compared with November 2021, the consumer price index was influenced the most by price changes related to housing and food and non-alcoholic beverages, which each accounted for slightly over 30 percent of the total increase," Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Solid fuels were 110.9 percent more expensive, followed by electricity which reached homes was 72.6 percent, heat energy was 62.3 percent and gas was 18.9 percent compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in November, after a 1.1 percent drop in the preceding month.