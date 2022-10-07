Estonia Inflation Slows In September

(RTTNews) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased in September, influenced by higher costs for housing and food, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

Consumer prices increased 23.7 percent yearly in September, after a 24.8 percent rise in August.

"Compared with September 2021, the consumer price index was affected the most by housing-related price changes, which contributed nearly 40 percent of the total rise," Viktoria Trasanov, a leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Gas was 255.2 percent expensive and solid fuel prices rose 118.3 percent. Electricity costs for homes advanced 105.5 percent and heat energy prices surged 62.9 percent.

Housing costs rose 64.8 percent. Transport costs gained 24.5 percent and prices in food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 24.4 percent.

Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants increased 17.0 percent and those for household goods grew 15.5 percent.

Cost of goods increased 19.9 percent yearly in September and that of services grew 31.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in September, after a 2.3 percent increase in the prior month.