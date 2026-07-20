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20.07.2026 09:22:44

Estonia Producer Price Inflation Rises To 3.8%

(RTTNews) - Estonia's producer price inflation accelerated for the third straight month in June, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The producer price index climbed 3.8 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 2.7 percent increase in May. Prices have been rising since January.

The further upward trend in prices was primarily affected by the increase in prices for electricity and heat supply, production of heating oils and wood products, and wood processing, the agency said.

On the other hand, a decrease in prices for food production and repair of machinery and equipment had the opposite effect on the index.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent.

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