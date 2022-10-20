Estonia Producer Price Inflation Slows In September

(RTTNews) - Estonia's producer prices rose at a softer pace in September, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.

The producer price index rose 23.2 percent year-on-year in September, after a 28.3 percent growth in August.

The index was primarily influenced by rising prices in electricity and heat energy production and in the manufacture of food products, fabricated metal products, and chemicals and chemical products, Eveli Sokman, a leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Manufacturing prices alone grew 17.4 percent in September, and the price index for the manufacture of food products was 25.8 percent higher compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 1.3 percent in September.

Data also showed that import prices fell 1.0 percent monthly and 24.8 percent yearly in September.

Export prices decreased 0.6 percent monthly in September and increased 23.1 percent from a year ago.