Estonia Producer Price Inflation Slows To 22.4%

(RTTNews) - Estonia's producer price inflation continued to increase in November, albeit at a softer rate, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index rose 22.4 percent year-on-year in November, after a 23.5 percent increase in October.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.2 percent in November.

"Compared with November 2021, the index was primarily influenced by rising prices in electricity and heat energy production, and in the manufacture of food products and fabricated metal products," Eveli Sokman, a leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Manufacturing prices alone grew 16.4 percent in November, and the price index for the manufacture of food products was 26.8 percent higher compared to last year.

Data also showed that import prices fell 0.5 percent monthly and grew 18.0 percent yearly in November.

Export prices remained unchanged monthly in November and gained 20.2 percent from a year ago.