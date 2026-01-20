Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1524
 EUR
-0,0004
-0,04 %
20.01.2026 08:51:19

Estonia Producer Prices Fall 0.5%

(RTTNews) - Estonia's producer prices decreased for the first time in four months in December, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in December, reversing a 1.1 percent rise in November.

The producer price index was most affected by falling prices in the manufacture of fuel oils and in electricity and heat energy production, the agency said.

On the other hand, higher prices in the manufacture of wood and wood products, peat production, and the manufacture of food products had the opposite effect on the index.

Data showed that export prices were 0.3 percent lower compared to last year, and the import price index decreased by 1.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 1.1 percent in December.

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich eine Spur tiefer. Am Dienstag geht es an den Märkten in Fernost größtenteils abwärts.
