Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1511
 EUR
-0,0005
-0,04 %
EUR - GBP
20.10.2025 08:37:45

Estonia Producer Prices Rise 0.5%

(RTTNews) - Estonia's producer prices increased for the first time in four months in September, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The producer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in September, reversing a 1.6 percent decrease in the previous month.

The producer price index was most affected by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wood products, food products, and peat products, the agency said.

On the other hand, falling prices in the manufacture of fuel oils, paper, and fabricated metal products had the opposite effect on the index.

Data showed that export prices were 1.5 percent higher compared to last year, and the import price index increased by 0.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.5 percent in September.

19.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
19.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18.10.25 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.25 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Handelskonflikt im Fokus: ATX vorbörslich fester -- DAX stärker erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mit deutlichen Gewinnen - Nikkei auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Montag freundlich erwartet. Der deutsche Leitindex dürfte zulegen. Die Börsen in Fernost legen zum Wochenstart teils deutlich zu.
