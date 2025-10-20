Estonia Producer Prices Rise 0.5%

(RTTNews) - Estonia's producer prices increased for the first time in four months in September, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The producer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in September, reversing a 1.6 percent decrease in the previous month.

The producer price index was most affected by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wood products, food products, and peat products, the agency said.

On the other hand, falling prices in the manufacture of fuel oils, paper, and fabricated metal products had the opposite effect on the index.

Data showed that export prices were 1.5 percent higher compared to last year, and the import price index increased by 0.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.5 percent in September.