Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1350
 EUR
0,0032
0,28 %
EUR - GBP
20.11.2025 08:55:47

Estonia Producer Prices Rise 0.6%

(RTTNews) - Estonia's producer prices increased for the second straight month in October, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.

The producer price index climbed 0.6 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.5 percent rise in September, which was the first rise in four months.

The producer price index was most affected by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wood products, food, and fabricated metal products, the agency said.

On the other hand, falling prices in the manufacture of fuel oils, paper and paper products, and electronic equipment had the opposite effect on the index.

Data showed that export prices were 1.0 percent higher compared to last year, and the import price index increased by 0.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.3 percent in October.

08:47 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
08:12 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX und DAX klar im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag steigen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt klar an. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendieren derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
