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30.03.2026 10:33:38

Estonia Retail Sales Decline 5.8% In February

(RTTNews) - Estonia's retail sales decreased for the second straight month in February, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The volume of retail sales fell 5.8 percent monthly in February, much slower than the 13.6 percent plunge in January. Retail sales of food, beverages, and tobacco grew 5.7 percent monthly in February, and those of non-food products, except fuel, contracted by 7.5 percent. Data showed that retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores were 3.2 percent lower.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth moderated to 4.8 percent from 8.2 percent in January.

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