02.03.2022 12:35:28
Estonia Retail Sales Increase In January
(RTTNews) - Estonia's retail sales rose in January, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.
Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, increased 8.0 percent year-on-year in January.
"The turnover growth in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel accounted for nearly a half of the total rise in the turnover of retail trade enterprises," Johanna Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.
On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 20.0 percent in January, this was mainly due to Christmas and year-end sales.
On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, retail sales turnover remained unchanged monthly in January.
