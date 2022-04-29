Estonia Retail Sales Increase In March

(RTTNews) - Estonia's retail sales rose in March mainly due to stores selling manufacturing goods, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, increased 18.0 percent year-on-year in March.

The latest growth in turnover in retail trade was primarily influenced by stores selling manufactured goods, where turnover grew by 33 percent year on year, Johanna Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

"The rapid growth in the turnover of stores selling manufactured goods was related to the fact that shopping centers were closed in March last year due to Covid-related restrictions," Pihlak said.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 25.0 percent in March.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, retail sales turnover grew 7.0 percent monthly in March.