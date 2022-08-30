30.08.2022 10:26:16

Estonia Retail Sales Rebound In July

(RTTNews) - Estonia's retail sales increased in July after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales volume, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased 0.3 percent year-on-year in July, reversing a 1.0 percent fall in June.

"Turnover increased by 2 percent in stores selling manufactured goods and by 1 percent in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, while sales at grocery stores continued to decline in July and fell by 2 percent from last year," Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.7 percent in July, in contrast to a 3.2 percent fall in the prior month.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, retail sales turnover remained unchanged from June.

