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09.04.2026 11:10:10

Estonia Trade Deficit Rises In February

(RTTNews) - Estonia's foreign trade gap in February widened from the same month last year, as exports fell amid a growth in imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 426 million in February from EUR 294 million in the same month last year. In January, the trade gap was EUR 252 million.

Exports declined 1.0 percent from last year, while imports climbed by 6.0 percent. Shipments to non-EU countries plunged 26.0 percent, while those to EU member states advanced by 7.0 percent.

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