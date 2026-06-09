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09.06.2026 10:28:27
Estonia Trade Deficit Widens In April
(RTTNews) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit increased in April from a year ago, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.
The trade gap widened to EUR 365 million in April from EUR 347 million in the same month last year. In March, the trade gap was EUR 227 million.
Exports climbed 13.0 percent from last year, and imports were 12.0 percent higher. Shipments to EU member states grew 16.0 percent, and those to non-EU countries increased by 3.0 percent. The country imported 17.0 percent more from non-EU countries.
Estonia's top export partner in April was Finland, followed by Latvia and Lithuania.
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