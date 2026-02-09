Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1492
 EUR
-0,0021
-0,18 %
EUR - GBP
09.02.2026 13:29:31

Estonia Trade Gap Narrows In December

(RTTNews) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit in December decreased from the same month last year, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The trade deficit dropped to EUR 270 million in December from EUR 413 million in the same month last year. In November, the trade gap was EUR 313 million.

Exports were 16.0 percent higher on a year-on-year basis in December, after a 4.0 percent rise in November.

Meanwhile, imports increased at a slower rate of 4.0 percent versus an 8.0 percent growth in the previous month.

During the year 2025, exports climbed 7.0 percent compared with 2024, and imports rose by 8.0 percent. As a result, the trade deficit of the country rose to EUR 3.8 billion from 3.4 billion a year ago.

ATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stark - Nikkei erklimmt neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Montag an. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart stark.
