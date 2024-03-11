Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Estonia Trade Gap Narrows In January
(RTTNews) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit decreased in January from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.
The trade deficit dropped to EUR 122 million in January from EUR 182 million in the same month last year.
Exports declined 11.0 percent annually in January, and imports plunged by 13.0 percent.
The fall in exports of goods of Estonian origin was mainly due to the decreased outflows of base metals and articles of base metals, the agency said.
The biggest decrease occurred in the imports of mineral products, electrical equipment, and mechanical appliances.
