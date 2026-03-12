Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1583
 EUR
-0,0010
-0,08 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
12.03.2026 07:27:36

Estonia Trade Gap Narrows In January

(RTTNews) - Estonia's trade deficit in January decreased from the same month last year, as exports rose amid a fall in imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 247 million in January from EUR 350 million in the same month last year. In December, the trade gap was EUR 242 million.

Exports were 4.0 percent higher on a year-on-year basis in January, while imports declined 2.0 percent.

Data showed that exports to EU countries grew 11.0 percent compared to last year, and imports from these countries increased by 2.0 percent. Shipments to non-EU countries fell notably by 16.0 percent, while inflows from these countries plunged by 2.0 percent.

"There were larger exports of fuels to Singapore in January last year and also a large one-off transaction with Turkey in import trade," Evelin Puura, the Foreign Trade Statistics Service Manager at Statistics Estonia, said.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Rot
Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen