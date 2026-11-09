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09.11.2026 07:37:53

Estonia Trade Gap Narrows In September

(RTTNews) - Estonia's trade deficit decreased in September from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, data from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.

The trade deficit decreased to EUR 269 million from EUR 345 million in the previous year. The trade gap also narrowed from EUR 345 million in August.

Exports grew 12.0 percent annually, faster than the 4.0 percent rise in August. At the same time, growth in imports eased to 8.0 percent from 9.0 percent.

Statistics Estonia foreign trade statistics analyst Jane Leppmets said that trade in electrical equipment and agricultural products and food preparations held the biggest share in both exports and imports in the third quarter.

During September, the country's top trading partners were Finland, Latvia, and Lithuania, and also the largest imports were registered from Lithuania.

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