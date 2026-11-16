Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1990
 EUR
0,0003
0,03 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
16.11.2026 08:18:32

Estonia Unemployment Rate Rises To 7.9% In Q3

(RTTNews) - Estonia's unemployment rate increased in the third quarter after falling in the previous quarter, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The jobless rate rose to 7.9 percent in the September quarter from 6.6 percent in the previous quarter. In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 7.1 percent.

There were 58,700 unemployed people in the country, compared to 49,000 in the second quarter.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, climbed to 23.7 percent from 22.4 percent in the June quarter.

Data showed that the employment rate dropped to 67.7 percent from 68.6 percent. The number of employed people totalled 683,100, down from 691,600 in the previous three-month period.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
14.11.26 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.11.26 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächelt knapp -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt am Montag leicht zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich auf grünem Terrain. Zum Wochenbeginn ging es an den Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen