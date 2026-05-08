Estonian Inflation Eases To 3.4% In April

(RTTNews) - Estonia's consumer price inflation moderated slightly in April after rising in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

Consumer prices climbed 3.4 percent yearly in April, slower than the 3.6 percent rise in March.

The overall increase in consumer prices was due to the continued rapid rise in diesel fuel and petrol costs caused by the armed conflicts in the Middle East. As a result, transport costs surged 9.2 percent from last year. Housing costs also grew at a faster pace of 3.7 percent.

Meanwhile, inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 2.6 percent from 4.2 percent, and the growth in health costs slowed notably to 2.8 percent from 11.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent after remaining stagnant in March.