Estonian Inflation Slows To 4.2%

(RTTNews) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased in February after accelerating in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.2 percent year-over-year in February, slower than January's 3-month high of 4.7 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.0 percent annually in February, but slower than the 5.0 percent rise in the prior month.

Health costs were 9.2 percent more expensive compared to last year, and those for recreation and culture rose by 5.7 percent. Clothing and footwear charges were 4.4 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in February, following a 1.4 percent rise in the preceding month.