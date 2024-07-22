Estonian Producer Prices Fall At Slower Rate

(RTTNews) - Estonia's producer prices continued to decline in June, though at a weaker pace, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The producer price index fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in June, after a 1.6 percent decrease in May.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.7 percent in June, led by price increases in electricity production.

The producer price index was most affected by price decreases in the manufacture of wood and wood products, the manufacture of food products, and in electricity and heat energy production, the agency said.

Data also showed that import prices rose by 0.8 percent monthly and by 0.9 percent annually in June. Export prices moved up 0.6 percent over the month and gained 0.4 percent from a year ago.