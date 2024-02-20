EU New Car Registrations Rebound In January - ACEA

(RTTNews) - New car sales in the European Union grew in January after a declined at the end of last year, led by strong demand in the main markets, preliminary data from the industry body European Automobile Manufacturers' Association or ACEA, showed Tuesday.

Car registrations grew 12.1 percent year-on-year to 851,690 units in January after a 3.3 percent decline in December, the Brussels-based ACEA said.

Among the main markets, Germany logged 19.1 percent growth, followed by Italy with a gain of 10.6 percent.

Sales in France grew 9.2 percent and those in Spain were 7.3 percent higher.

Market share of battery electric cars rose to 10.9 percent from 9.5 percent in January. Meanwhile, the combined market share of petrol and diesel cars reduced to almost 50 percent from 54 percent a year ago.

Hybrid-electric cars claimed nearly 30 percent of the market, solidifying their position as the second most preferred choice among EU car buyers, the ACEA said.