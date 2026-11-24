(RTTNews) - Europe's car market maintained its positive momentum during January to October period, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, said Tuesday.

Car registrations increased 5.4 percent in the first ten months of the year.

The lobby said electrified powertrains continued to drive market growth notably in major European markets, underpinned by demand-support measures and a broader model offering.

Battery-electric and plug-in-hybrid cars accounted for 23.4 percent and 10.2 percent of total registrations. Hybrid electric cars remained the preferred choice among EU consumers.

On the other hand, the combined market share of petrol and diesel cars declined to 27.7 percent from 36.5 percent a year earlier. Three of the four largest EU markets recorded strong double-digit growth for the battery-electric car registrations. France posted 79.4 percent growth, followed by Germany and Denmark with 60.7 percent and 41.0 percent increases.

Plug-in-hybrid registrations also expanded, rising to 961,959 units in the January to October period.

In October, new car registrations grew 2.6 percent on a yearly basis but weaker than the 9.3 percent increase seen in September.