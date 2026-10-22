22.10.2026 11:25:35

Europe Car Sales Growth Strengthens On EV Momentum: ACEA

(RTTNews) - Europe's new car registrations growth accelerated in September, driven by the surge in electric car sales, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, revealed Thursday.

New car sales increased 9.3 percent on a yearly basis in September, which was faster than the 4.5 percent rise posted in August.

The annual expansion was supported by the sharp 72.9 percent increase in battery electric car registrations. Plug-in hybrid car sales increased 11.7 percent and sales of hybrid electric sales moved up 7.3 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of diesel and petrol car sales continued to decline in September, down 29.6 percent and 23.4 percent, respectively. Among major economies, car sales in Germany advanced 9 percent and that in France climbed 11.6 percent. Spain reported an annual increase of 10.2 percent and Italy registered 9.8 percent growth.

The new EU passenger car market showed notable resilience, rising 5.7 percent during January to September despite a challenging macroeconomic environment marked by persistently rising energy prices and geopolitical headwinds, the ACEA said.

The lobby noted that a broader model offering and buyer support measures in major European markets pushed up demand for a range of electrified vehicles.

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