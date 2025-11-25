Europe Car Sales Rise For Fourth Month

(RTTNews) - Europe's new car registrations increased for the fourth straight month in October, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, said Monday.

Car sales advanced 5.8 percent in October from a year ago but it was weaker than the 10.0 percent growth seen in September.

Sales surged 15.9 percent in Spain and that in Germany expanded 7.8 percent. At the same time, France reported a moderate 2.9 percent increase. Meanwhile, sales decreased 0.5 percent in Italy.

During January to October, Europe's new car registrations increased 1.4 percent, marking the fourth straight month of increase. However, ACEA said the overall volumes remained far below pre-pandemic levels despite the recent positive momentum.

The lobby noted that the battery-electric car market share reached 16.4 percent in the year-to-date period, yet it was still below the pace needed at this stage of the transition.

Further, the ACEA observed that hybrid-electric vehicles were the most popular power type choice among buyers.

Hybrid-electric car registrations captured 34.6 percent of the market in January to October period. Meanwhile, the combined market share of petrol and diesel cars fell to 36.6 percent, down from 46.3 percent over the same period in 2024.