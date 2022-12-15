Europe New Car Registrations Rise 16.3% In November: ACEA

(RTTNews) - New passenger car registrations in the European Union climbed for the fourth month in a row and at a faster pace in November, but the poor sales in the first half of the year dragged down the year-to-date figure, monthly data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, showed Thursday. EU new car sales rose 16.3 percent year-on-year following a 12.2 percent growth in October. The number of units sold totaled 829,527 in November, which was well below the pre-pandemic levels of November 2019, when 1 million cars were registered, the Brussels-based ACEA said.

Sales growth was witnessed in most of the region's markets, including the four largest ones. Among the big four, the strongest increase of 31.4 percent was observed in Germany, followed by 14.7 percent in Italy, 10.3 percent in Spain and 9.8 percent in France.

In the whole of EU, Latvia logged the biggest sales growth of 73.6 percent, while Ireland and Slovenia had the worst declines of over 12 percent.

"Despite the recent strong results, declines generated from January to July were enough to drag down the year-to-date performance," ACEA said.

During the January to November period, new passenger car registrations in the EU dropped 6.1 percent from a year ago. Automobile industry in the EU employs around 13 million workers, which account for 7 percent of all EU jobs and 11.5 percent of the factory jobs in the region, the ACEA said. Auto industry turnover represents more than 8 percent of the EU GDP.