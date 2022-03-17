Europe Passenger Car Sales Fall In February

(RTTNews) - Europe passenger car sales declined again in February as the manufacturers continued to face supply chain disruptions, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) showed on Thursday.

Passenger car sales fell 6.7 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 6.0 percent decrease in January.

With 719,465 units sold across the EU, this was the weakest result in terms of volumes for the month of February since records began, the ACEA said.

The four major car markets posted mixed results in February. Car registrations in Italy logged a double-digit fall of 22.6 percent and that in France decreased 13.0 percent.

Meanwhile, car sales in Spain and Germany expanded 6.6 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

During January to February period, car registrations declined 6.4 percent from the same period last year.