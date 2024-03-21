European Economic News Preview: Bank Of England Policy Decision Due

(RTTNews) - The monetary policy announcement from the Bank of England and flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the major euro area economies are the top economic news due on Thursday.

At 3.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data.

In the meantime, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association publishes Europe's new car registrations data for February.

At 3.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases business sentiment survey data for March. Economists forecast the business confidence index to remain unchanged at 100 in March.

At 4.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's composite PMI survey results. The composite index is seen at 48.6 in March, up from 48.1 in the previous month.

At 4.30 am ET, the Swiss National Bank announces its monetary policy decision.

Also, Germany's flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey results are due. Economists expect the index to rise to 47.0 in March from 46.3 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, S&P Global publishes euro area composite PMI data for March. The composite indicator is expected to climb to 49.7 from 49.2 a month ago.

Norway's central bank announces its interest rate decision at 5.00 am ET. The bank is set to hold its key interest rate at 4.50 percent. Also, the European Central Bank releases current account figures for January.

At 5.30 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue UK composite PMI survey results. The composite index is expected to climb marginally to 53.1 in March from 53.0 in the prior month.

At 8.00 am ET, the Bank of England releases the monetary policy summary and minutes of the monetary policy committee meeting. The bank is widely expected to maintain the benchmark rate at 5.25 percent but to keep hawkish guidance.